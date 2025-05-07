Hello Ranchers!

The first patch for Alpaca Rancher is here with a few fixes and additions that should make your time ranching alpacas just a bit smoother.

Thanks for all the feedback so far and we hope you are enjoying the game!

Fixes

Fixed a visual issue with key prompts not expanding to fit larger key binds such as 'space'. They now expand correctly.

Fixed an issue with gold chest interactions not working. All gold chests are now interactable. (Sorry about that!)

Fixed a bug with the fishing minigame where if the fish icon started within the catching zone it would not progress the catch amount. It will now never spawn within the catch zone.

Fixed an issue with the Windward Valley bridge having a hidden collision blocking the path. The collision now correctly turns off.

Additions

Added quest icons to NPC markers in the map screen to make it easier to see which NPCs have quests.

Added a location description to Noticeboard quests to tell the player where the NPC that posted the quest is located. This should help with finding them more easily in the world.

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions please leave them in the community forum or send us an email!

Forum : Alpaca Rancher Steam Community Forum

Support Email : Support@JointPointStudios.com