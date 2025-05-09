Online Multiplayer is now available to everyone on Steam. 🎉

We are really pleased to announce that everyone can now play the Online Multiplayer public beta!

If you find any issues, or simply want to match-make with other players, you can join us on Discord!

🎉 Online Multiplayer Launch Discount

To celebrate the launch of Online Multiplayer (and to make it easier for you to get your friends to join you), GeneRally 2 is 35% off for one week.

We will not be running an equivalent discount again during the Early Access period, though the game may now start to appear in regular Steam sales, with a smaller discount percentage. All this to say, if you've been waiting for a discount on GeneRally 2, now's the time to act 😊

🛠️ Patch Notes

Gameplay & Performance

Online Multiplayer has been added (feature still in beta).

Added a new car: GT.

Made significant handling improvements to the Formula, General and Monster Truck.

Improved the implementation of differentials.

Improved tyre behaviour when at a high angle to the road surface.

Keyboard keys can now be rebound (see Options menu).

Most of the default tracks have been updated to make use of new game objects.

The ghost car has been improved, and can now also be completely disabled, if desired.

Adjusted the force of the car slowdown, when crossing the finish line at the end of the race.

Made a variety of improvements that may reduce stuttering on some systems.

User Interface

Updated the in-game driver UI blocks to be more clear.

Added Car Labels that display player names, and a low-fuel warning over the car.

Added support for Steam Game Recording/Timeline.

New in-game console is available (accessible with the "tilde" key on US-EN keyboards).

New default controller configuration for Steam Deck users, to improve usability.

Improved the display of the options menu, and the settings "Apply" button.

FIXED: Several localisation strings, in several languages, have been updated to be more correct.

FIXED: Game can (hopefully) no longer end up at an impossible-low screen resolution.

FIXED: Various small user-interface bugs.

FIXED: Several missing localisation strings.

Track Editor

FIXED: Some small UI bugs.

Known Issues