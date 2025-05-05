WARNING: Rifts may now cause uncontrollable pizza cravings! 🍕
Hold onto your hats! We've thrown a few piping hot Pizza Tower tracks into the Rift of the NecroDancer blender. Prepare for a sonic experience that's equal parts frantic and cheesy.
Buy the songs individually, or get them all together for 25% off!
🍕 Get the full bundle for 25% off!
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/51747/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Pizza_Tower_Music_Pack/
Here's the trailer again in case you missed it in the last post:
Songs included in the Pizza Tower Music Pack are:
-
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/3626830/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Pizza_Tower__Its_Pizza_Time/?curator_clanid=42854401&curator_listid=147121" rel="noopener noreferrer]It's Pizza Time![/url] by Mr. Sauceman
-
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/3627050/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Pizza_Tower__The_Death_That_I_Deservioli/?curator_clanid=42854401&curator_listid=147121" rel="noopener noreferrer]The Death that I Deservioli[/url] by Mr. Sauceman
-
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/3627060/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Pizza_Tower__Unexpectancy_Pt_3/?curator_clanid=42854401&curator_listid=147121" rel="noopener noreferrer]Unexpectancy, Pt. 3[/url] by Mr. Sauceman
-
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/3627070/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Pizza_Tower__World_Wide_Noise/?curator_clanid=42854401&curator_listid=147121" rel="noopener noreferrer]World Wide Noise[/url] by ClascyJitto
MORE BUNDLES!
If you don't have Pizza Tower yet, make sure to pick it up in the Rift + Pizza Tower + Music Pack Bundle!
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/51746/
Additionally, we've set up a Rift of the NecroDancer Ultimate Pack! We'll be adding each new DLC to the bundle, so if you ever want to see if you're missing anything, you can check here.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53059/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Ultimate_Pack/
Patch Notes
Patch 1.4.0-b20609
⚒️ Fixes
-
Fixed practice mode not working correctly when entering from the results screen of a Custom Track
-
Fixed practice mode not displaying a menu highlight for Custom Music
-
Fixed missing Rift VFX config for custom counterparts
🪲 Known issues
-
Some custom tracks may not change difficulties correctly via the pause menu
-
Exiting a boss battle tutorial will return the player to the top of the Story Mode menu
-
After completing a boss battle it's possible to see all boss portraits in the menu when scrolling up and down the list
-
The kerning on text in artist names is broken if the name contains 'GI'
-
Boss battles sometimes do not load the correct difficulty if Play Back-to-Back is enabled
-
An animation bug occurs in Show Time! Hard difficulty that makes the game more difficult to play than intended
-
NVIDIA graphics card settings may cause framerate issues. Workaround: Edit the SaveData file (via C:\Users\your username\AppData\LocalLow\Brace Yourself Games\Rift of the NecroDancer) and set the FramerateLimit value to match your monitor's refresh rate (e.g. 60, 144, etc.)
-
Japanese and Chinese fonts do not display punctuation correctly
-
New High Score banner sometimes doesn't display correctly (both in Remix and in Custom Music)
-
Assist indicators for the minigames can disappear occasionally
Changed files in this update