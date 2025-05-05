WARNING: Rifts may now cause uncontrollable pizza cravings! 🍕

Hold onto your hats! We've thrown a few piping hot Pizza Tower tracks into the Rift of the NecroDancer blender. Prepare for a sonic experience that's equal parts frantic and cheesy.

Buy the songs individually, or get them all together for 25% off!

🍕 Get the full bundle for 25% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/51747/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Pizza_Tower_Music_Pack/

Here's the trailer again in case you missed it in the last post:



Songs included in the Pizza Tower Music Pack are:

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/3626830/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Pizza_Tower__Its_Pizza_Time/?curator_clanid=42854401&curator_listid=147121" rel="noopener noreferrer]It's Pizza Time![/url] by Mr. Sauceman

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/3627050/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Pizza_Tower__The_Death_That_I_Deservioli/?curator_clanid=42854401&curator_listid=147121" rel="noopener noreferrer]The Death that I Deservioli[/url] by Mr. Sauceman

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/3627060/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Pizza_Tower__Unexpectancy_Pt_3/?curator_clanid=42854401&curator_listid=147121" rel="noopener noreferrer]Unexpectancy, Pt. 3[/url] by Mr. Sauceman

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/3627070/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Pizza_Tower__World_Wide_Noise/?curator_clanid=42854401&curator_listid=147121" rel="noopener noreferrer]World Wide Noise[/url] by ClascyJitto

MORE BUNDLES!

If you don't have Pizza Tower yet, make sure to pick it up in the Rift + Pizza Tower + Music Pack Bundle!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/51746/

Additionally, we've set up a Rift of the NecroDancer Ultimate Pack! We'll be adding each new DLC to the bundle, so if you ever want to see if you're missing anything, you can check here.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53059/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Ultimate_Pack/

Patch Notes

Patch 1.4.0-b20609

⚒️ Fixes

Fixed practice mode not working correctly when entering from the results screen of a Custom Track

Fixed practice mode not displaying a menu highlight for Custom Music

Fixed missing Rift VFX config for custom counterparts

🪲 Known issues