Hi everyone,

A few more weeks and a new update ready for you!! This time, without adding anything ne,w but consolidating the game and fixing a few small and big issues you guys have encountered.

We also decided on the console's release dates! We will announce them in a few days, but the order that we decided is Xbox, PlayStation, and finally Switch.

So keep playing, keep sending us feedback and keep smashing that bots!

And a big thanks for all your support!

1.5.2 changelog