Hi everyone,
A few more weeks and a new update ready for you!! This time, without adding anything ne,w but consolidating the game and fixing a few small and big issues you guys have encountered.
We also decided on the console's release dates! We will announce them in a few days, but the order that we decided is Xbox, PlayStation, and finally Switch.
So keep playing, keep sending us feedback and keep smashing that bots!
And a big thanks for all your support!
1.5.2 changelog
-
Fixed some UI animations
-
Fixed some pop-ins in the Nature and Cargo Bay areas
-
Fixed Giant Oirbo Room
-
Minor Performance improvements on the Control Bay Area
Changed files in this update