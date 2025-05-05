 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18348493 Edited 5 May 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

A few more weeks and a new update ready for you!! This time, without adding anything ne,w but consolidating the game and fixing a few small and big issues you guys have encountered.

We also decided on the console's release dates! We will announce them in a few days, but the order that we decided is Xbox, PlayStation, and finally Switch.

So keep playing, keep sending us feedback and keep smashing that bots!

And a big thanks for all your support!

1.5.2 changelog

  • Fixed some UI animations

  • Fixed some pop-ins in the Nature and Cargo Bay areas

  • Fixed Giant Oirbo Room

  • Minor Performance improvements on the Control Bay Area

Open link