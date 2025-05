✨ Features

β€’ New Unit Panel UI

β€’ Improved ingame Goals UI

β€’ Localized unit names for non-English languages

βš–οΈ Changes

β€’ Moved Nomads from tier 4 > 5

γ€€γ€€πŸ™‡ Rief

β€’ Moved Evil Eye from tier 1 > 2

γ€€γ€€πŸ™‡ Beemser

β€’ Changed Diamond Hand proc condition from full hand > 3+ cards in hand

γ€€γ€€πŸ™‡ Beemser

πŸ› Bug Fixes

β€’ Various localization fixes

β€’ Vision range indicator now updates correctly after units move

β€’ Fixed a bug that prevented Rafts and Aircraft Carriers from moving

γ€€γ€€πŸ™‡ odmu, nyn.2950