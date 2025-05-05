 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18348373 Edited 5 May 2025 – 16:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 5:

  • added experimental "Whole-Mesh Batching" which should improve fps in levels with many trees and stuff (Setting can be found in General, all the way down, under the "Experimental" header)
  • fixed autosaves/backups not saving properly
  • fixed gift counter not working for JSON adventure levels (A-01)
  • optimized some wheel code on meshes with lots of polygons (fixed pants)
  • optimized level loading
  • optimized LOD calculations a little bit
  • "simulate lofi" now also disables volumetric lighting
  • fixed block counter on level loading being 0 sometimes
  • fixed fans in fan blocks not going intangible when they were meant to
  • fixed author times sometimes not showing up in editor
  • fixed controller not being able to navigate to "reset shuffle"
  • fixed tree gun pipette mode

