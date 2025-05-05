Patch 5:
- added experimental "Whole-Mesh Batching" which should improve fps in levels with many trees and stuff (Setting can be found in General, all the way down, under the "Experimental" header)
- fixed autosaves/backups not saving properly
- fixed gift counter not working for JSON adventure levels (A-01)
- optimized some wheel code on meshes with lots of polygons (fixed pants)
- optimized level loading
- optimized LOD calculations a little bit
- "simulate lofi" now also disables volumetric lighting
- fixed block counter on level loading being 0 sometimes
- fixed fans in fan blocks not going intangible when they were meant to
- fixed author times sometimes not showing up in editor
- fixed controller not being able to navigate to "reset shuffle"
- fixed tree gun pipette mode
Changed files in this update