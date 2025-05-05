 Skip to content

Major 5 May 2025 Build 18348317 Edited 6 May 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The 3rd UI update has been carried out!

  • UI
    Overhauled UI and font in play.
    Modified the policy when you pressed ESC during play.
    You have completely rewritten the resulting window production.
    BGM has been added to the results window.
    At the top of the song slider of the selection window, the ability to change up and down the sorting order has been added.

  • In-game settings
    I created an in-game setup page, including changing the color of the note.
    Combo positioning can be specified, and the visibility of the combo that appears in the note position has been improved in particular.
    The way Fast/Slow settings are implemented will be changed. (ms output is no longer available...)
    You can now draw a connection line at the same time.
    You can now put a sign when there is a shift, and you can choose how much shift you want to mark.

  • Pattern
    The Glimmer EX (15)

  • Other
    The song jacket for 1109 has been changed. This is the illustration you're looking at now!
    The entry limit level for "Chronos Altar" has been raised to 30.

That's the end of the first large UI update I planned this time!
Updates such as new songs, Shin Hae-geum, and challenging elements will continue. We look forward to your continued support.

