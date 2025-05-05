UI Overhauled UI and font in play. Modified the policy when you pressed ESC during play. You have completely rewritten the resulting window production. BGM has been added to the results window. At the top of the song slider of the selection window, the ability to change up and down the sorting order has been added.

In-game settings

I created an in-game setup page, including changing the color of the note.

Combo positioning can be specified, and the visibility of the combo that appears in the note position has been improved in particular.

The way Fast/Slow settings are implemented will be changed. (ms output is no longer available...)

You can now draw a connection line at the same time.

You can now put a sign when there is a shift, and you can choose how much shift you want to mark.