 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18348307 Edited 5 May 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Addition: New aiming reticles in smaller sizes
  • Improvement: Adjustment of arm movement while aiming in first person
  • Fix: Texture resolution error in the user-interface ranks and rewards, depending on the graphics settings
  • Fix: Texture resolution error in the user-interface keyboard and mouse, depending on the graphics settings
  • Fix: Alignment of the night-vision/thermal sight reticle with a magnifying optic
  • Fix: Display error for procedural campaign rewards in the main menu

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link