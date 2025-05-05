- Addition: New aiming reticles in smaller sizes
- Improvement: Adjustment of arm movement while aiming in first person
- Fix: Texture resolution error in the user-interface ranks and rewards, depending on the graphics settings
- Fix: Texture resolution error in the user-interface keyboard and mouse, depending on the graphics settings
- Fix: Alignment of the night-vision/thermal sight reticle with a magnifying optic
- Fix: Display error for procedural campaign rewards in the main menu
Update 1.53i: Improvements and Hotfix
