Hello dear players, we're back with a regular update before the big one!
First, a fix for the vending machine adjustment many of you mentioned:
The vending machine now refreshes daily—whether you buy the cars or not.
Duplicate racetrack product issue resolved:
The problem where two racetrack products appeared identical has been fixed.
Hunt House availability increased:
Hunt House will now be open four times a day.
Bugs on the Extra Car UVs have been fixed.
The bug causing some cars to display incorrect names has been resolved.
Introducing the brand-new Shark Racing Table:
Watch out while racing—Sharky might snatch your car!
have fun!
-SIERRA
Changed files in this update