5 May 2025 Build 18348241 Edited 5 May 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello dear players, we're back with a regular update before the big one!

First, a fix for the vending machine adjustment many of you mentioned:
The vending machine now refreshes daily—whether you buy the cars or not.

Duplicate racetrack product issue resolved:
The problem where two racetrack products appeared identical has been fixed.

Hunt House availability increased:
Hunt House will now be open four times a day.

Bugs on the Extra Car UVs have been fixed.
The bug causing some cars to display incorrect names has been resolved.

Introducing the brand-new Shark Racing Table:
Watch out while racing—Sharky might snatch your car!

have fun!

-SIERRA

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3453601
