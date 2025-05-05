Hello dear players, we're back with a regular update before the big one!

First, a fix for the vending machine adjustment many of you mentioned:

The vending machine now refreshes daily—whether you buy the cars or not.

Duplicate racetrack product issue resolved:

The problem where two racetrack products appeared identical has been fixed.

Hunt House availability increased:

Hunt House will now be open four times a day.

Bugs on the Extra Car UVs have been fixed.

The bug causing some cars to display incorrect names has been resolved.

Introducing the brand-new Shark Racing Table:

Watch out while racing—Sharky might snatch your car!

have fun!

-SIERRA