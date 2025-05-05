Hi everyone!

I’m excited to share another update for this long-running game, and this one brings some major game-changers!

[NEW] Added a new Game Boy Color-inspired color mode, complete with a custom border and screen effects.

[NEW] Added localization for French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. The Japanese version uses only Hiragana + Katakana (no complex kanji) to mimic classic handheld console games.

[NEW] New lore-related items tied to this universe—hinting at connections to an upcoming game.

[NEW] By popular demand, the pause menu now includes an option to quit directly to the title screen (and exit the app).