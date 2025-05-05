 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18348184 Edited 5 May 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

THE POWERFUL AND COLORFUL UPDATE

Hi everyone!

I’m excited to share another update for this long-running game, and this one brings some major game-changers!

What’s New?

  • [NEW] Added a new Game Boy Color-inspired color mode, complete with a custom border and screen effects.

  • [NEW] Added localization for French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. The Japanese version uses only Hiragana + Katakana (no complex kanji) to mimic classic handheld console games.

  • [NEW] New lore-related items tied to this universe—hinting at connections to an upcoming game.

  • [NEW] By popular demand, the pause menu now includes an option to quit directly to the title screen (and exit the app).

  • [NEW] Revamped the main menu with additional settings for better customization.

Bug Fixes

  • [FIXED] Patched a memory leak that caused the game’s RAM usage to gradually increase.

  • [FIXED] Fixed a bug that broke the fishing minigame mechanics.

  • [FIXED] Full controller compatibility is now 100% stable.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Repositorio Pocket Penguin ( ポケットペンギン) Depot 1456342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link