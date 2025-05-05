THE POWERFUL AND COLORFUL UPDATE
Hi everyone!
I’m excited to share another update for this long-running game, and this one brings some major game-changers!
What’s New?
-
[NEW] Added a new Game Boy Color-inspired color mode, complete with a custom border and screen effects.
-
[NEW] Added localization for French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. The Japanese version uses only Hiragana + Katakana (no complex kanji) to mimic classic handheld console games.
-
[NEW] New lore-related items tied to this universe—hinting at connections to an upcoming game.
-
[NEW] By popular demand, the pause menu now includes an option to quit directly to the title screen (and exit the app).
-
[NEW] Revamped the main menu with additional settings for better customization.
Bug Fixes
-
[FIXED] Patched a memory leak that caused the game’s RAM usage to gradually increase.
-
-
[FIXED] Fixed a bug that broke the fishing minigame mechanics.
-
-
[FIXED] Full controller compatibility is now 100% stable.
Changed files in this update