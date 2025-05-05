Hello guys, yes, now we have a entire new passive ability system.
We will reset all of the stats that you have take in the last versions, yes, sorry guys, but it's beause it's a newest version of the passve Skill System!!!
New Passive Ability System
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello guys, yes, now we have a entire new passive ability system.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3618401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update