 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18348161 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:52:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello guys, yes, now we have a entire new passive ability system.
We will reset all of the stats that you have take in the last versions, yes, sorry guys, but it's beause it's a newest version of the passve Skill System!!!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3618401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link