At long last, take up your sword and ride into the holy lands — Knights of the Crusades has officially entered Early Access! The next chapter in our real-time strategy series brings a gritty, historically-inspired campaign where faith, ambition, and steel collide.

Crusade Across the Medieval World

Knights of the Crusades takes you on a grand journey through the First Crusade and beyond—across the Holy Land, Spain, North Africa, and Eastern Europe. From a humble knight or captain, rise to power through tactical warfare, diplomacy, and conquest. Participate in iconic battles like the defense of Edessa or the Reconquista, and shape the fate of Christendom through your actions.

Warfare, Faith, and Strategy

Engage in massive real-time battles with thousands of soldiers. Besiege mighty cities, fend off ambushes, and master the art of survival on brutal medieval battlefields. Build and upgrade cities, manage vital resources, and wield faith as a weapon—piety is your currency for divine favor, political influence, and avoiding excommunication. Every decision matters in this layered sandbox of war and power.

From Knight to Grandmaster

Start your crusade as a minor noble or rogue warband, and ascend to lead a legendary order—whether you form your own Holy Order or command the Templars. Customize your doctrine, structure, and legacy. Shape a world that reacts to your choices across a massive dynamic map filled with cities, pilgrim routes, shifting alliances, and relentless holy wars. Your legacy is forged in blood, faith, and fire.

Join the Crusade

Grab your friends (or rivals) and join us on our Discord here, where we’re chatting strategy, lore, and future updates with our players every day.

We'll also be active on the Steam forums and in the in-game chat all week — come say hi, or send your armies. We’re ready.