Hello gamers!
Weird times huh? Here's a small update for you:
-
new unlockable, Homemade Sound Effects
-
animations have been added in places
-
end game incrementing has been rebalanced ahead of third act gameplay
thank you for playing!
<>
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello gamers!
Weird times huh? Here's a small update for you:
new unlockable, Homemade Sound Effects
animations have been added in places
end game incrementing has been rebalanced ahead of third act gameplay
thank you for playing!
<>
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update