5 May 2025 Build 18348020 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:39:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello gamers!

Weird times huh? Here's a small update for you:

  • new unlockable, Homemade Sound Effects

  • animations have been added in places

  • end game incrementing has been rebalanced ahead of third act gameplay

thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3560971
