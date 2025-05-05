-
The special Jackal profile is not created to be a fresh alternative to the original.
It has been created to be the real competitor. It brings together all the best of previous profiles.
Hope you guys enjoy it.
-
The default Control Method is switched from Gaze to Laser
-
Remove Oculus Runtime support as it caused input issue while working with Virtual Desktop.
-
Fix Punch Out profile regression bug: gesture input doesn't work
-
Important info: After 5 years of early access with 100 built-in profiles, the price of 3dSenVR will be increased in the coming week and a V1.0 release will hopefully come in the early summer.
V0.9.14 - Jackal - The 100th supported game
Update notes via Steam Community
