 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 5 May 2025 Build 18347983 Edited 5 May 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The special Jackal profile is not created to be a fresh alternative to the original.
    It has been created to be the real competitor. It brings together all the best of previous profiles.
    Hope you guys enjoy it.

  • The default Control Method is switched from Gaze to Laser

  • Remove Oculus Runtime support as it caused input issue while working with Virtual Desktop.

  • Fix Punch Out profile regression bug: gesture input doesn't work

  • Important info: After 5 years of early access with 100 built-in profiles, the price of 3dSenVR will be increased in the coming week and a V1.0 release will hopefully come in the early summer.

Changed files in this update

3DNesVR Content Depot 954281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link