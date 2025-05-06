The most suggested feature is here: select multiple unit with a selection box and copy-paste them anywhere with a Ctrl+C!
You can also undo and redo your previous action with (Shift+)Ctrl+Z.
Also, you now have ice on mountains tops and on forest grounds near poles.
Remark: For the selection, there might be some position offset when you copy or paste over pentagon/heptagons, but those are highlighted so you'll see if this is the case.
Plan B - v0.9.3 build 1014
Major improvements:
-
Multiple selection, copy (Ctrl+C), cut (Ctrl+X), paste (Ctrl+V).
Use selection box, double click, and modifier shift/ctrl to add/remove from selection.
Use E/R to mirror or rotate selection.
Export or import selection to windows clipboard (Shift+C, Shift+V)
-
Undo (Ctrl+Z) or redo (Shift+Ctrl+Z)
Improvements:
-
Drag system improved (ghost item while dragged). Need some time to trigger, to differenciate from selection box
-
Display ice on mountains and under forests in poles, and in high mountains in lower latitudes
-
Add mouse wheel sensitivity option
-
Dynamite mountain models more discreet
-
add info page for selection, copy-paste, ctrl-build, undo
Bugs fix:
-
Fixed bug with space that toggle menu
-
Fixed ship path over spacelift cable
-
Fixed ship path flashing in green/yellow
-
Fixed water flow line going crazy after a terrain level tool
-
Fixed bug with info panel
Minor:
- Update loc from/to Crowdin
Changed files in this update