6 May 2025 Build 18347970 Edited 6 May 2025 – 08:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The most suggested feature is here: select multiple unit with a selection box and copy-paste them anywhere with a Ctrl+C!
You can also undo and redo your previous action with (Shift+)Ctrl+Z.

Also, you now have ice on mountains tops and on forest grounds near poles.

Remark: For the selection, there might be some position offset when you copy or paste over pentagon/heptagons, but those are highlighted so you'll see if this is the case.

Plan B - v0.9.3 build 1014

Major improvements:

  • Multiple selection, copy (Ctrl+C), cut (Ctrl+X), paste (Ctrl+V).
    Use selection box, double click, and modifier shift/ctrl to add/remove from selection.
    Use E/R to mirror or rotate selection.
    Export or import selection to windows clipboard (Shift+C, Shift+V)

  • Undo (Ctrl+Z) or redo (Shift+Ctrl+Z)

Improvements:

  • Drag system improved (ghost item while dragged). Need some time to trigger, to differenciate from selection box

  • Display ice on mountains and under forests in poles, and in high mountains in lower latitudes

  • Add mouse wheel sensitivity option

  • Dynamite mountain models more discreet

  • add info page for selection, copy-paste, ctrl-build, undo

Bugs fix:

  • Fixed bug with space that toggle menu

  • Fixed ship path over spacelift cable

  • Fixed ship path flashing in green/yellow

  • Fixed water flow line going crazy after a terrain level tool

  • Fixed bug with info panel

Minor:

  • Update loc from/to Crowdin

