The most suggested feature is here: select multiple unit with a selection box and copy-paste them anywhere with a Ctrl+C!

You can also undo and redo your previous action with (Shift+)Ctrl+Z.

Also, you now have ice on mountains tops and on forest grounds near poles.

Remark: For the selection, there might be some position offset when you copy or paste over pentagon/heptagons, but those are highlighted so you'll see if this is the case.

Plan B - v0.9.3 build 1014

Major improvements:

Multiple selection, copy (Ctrl+C), cut (Ctrl+X), paste (Ctrl+V).

Use selection box, double click, and modifier shift/ctrl to add/remove from selection.

Use E/R to mirror or rotate selection.

Export or import selection to windows clipboard (Shift+C, Shift+V)

Undo (Ctrl+Z) or redo (Shift+Ctrl+Z)

Improvements:

Drag system improved (ghost item while dragged). Need some time to trigger, to differenciate from selection box

Display ice on mountains and under forests in poles, and in high mountains in lower latitudes

Add mouse wheel sensitivity option

Dynamite mountain models more discreet

add info page for selection, copy-paste, ctrl-build, undo

Bugs fix:

Fixed bug with space that toggle menu

Fixed ship path over spacelift cable

Fixed ship path flashing in green/yellow

Fixed water flow line going crazy after a terrain level tool

Fixed bug with info panel

Minor: