

Dear Citizens of the Suzerainverse,

We are deeply honored to proclaim the arrival of the 3.1 “Sovereign” Update for the Suzerain DLC, The Kingdom of Rizia. Step once more into the reign of His Majesty, King Romus Toras, to deliberate tradition and restore power across the glorious lands of Rizia.

With the 3.1 “Sovereign” Update, we introduce richer strategic and narrative complexity. Players will wield greater authority over governance, navigate evolving relationships with advisors and foreign powers, and confront new dilemmas that will test the very limits of their regal leadership.

This is a massive overhaul update, and the dawn of a new Rizia.

The crowning features of the 3.1 “Sovereign” Update include:

A Dozen New Scenes – Experience new dialogues, including a major story conclusion. Interact more with nobles, your loyal dog, and returning characters to deepen relationships and unlock storylines with greater impact on outcomes. A new game turn with ending content and deeper epilogues.

Royal Decrees Expansion – Build factories for the industry, sanctuaries for the people, and pass laws for those you favor. Expanded content and a refined decree system offer deeper control over the kingdom, with new religious, welfare, and order decrees providing over 45 alternative ways to shape the country.

New Narratives, New Challenges, New Solutions - With over 40 added decisions, face fresh crises and dilemmas with deeper storylines, including a reworked national instability, religious unrest, and sabotage. Tackle new events and expanded war mechanics with a full airforce system and smarter enemy AI. Manage a dynamic economy with new elements like revamped trade, tourism, drug crime, and religious happiness dynamics.

Enhanced Visuals & UI Improvements - New character art for both Rizia and Sordland brings added polish to key scenes. The user interface has been refined with clearer royal decree categories, an improved resource modifier display, and a smoother story selection experience for more intuitive navigation.

Performance & Progress Enhancements – Enjoy improved performance optimization for a smoother gameplay experience. The new Torpor Account system introduces cloud save sync, achievement tracking, and a leveling system. Over 30 new achievements will be available at launch, letting you track your journey and progress across platforms.



The Kingdom of Rizia 3.1 "Sovereign" Update also marks a significant moment for Torpor Games, as we are now self-publishing this new phase of Suzerain and actively collaborating with Caboodle to broaden the community experience and visibility of our games.



The Kingdom of Rizia DLC "Sovereign" Update will be 20% off until May 20th, making it the perfect time to jump in. Following the official launch, The Kingdom of Rizia will increase in price to $14.99, to reflect the added value and enhancements, making the initial release period the optimal time for you to play at the most favorable price point.

Please note that the 3.1 Update requires starting a new save to be played. The previous save system will no longer function due to the implementation of a new technical infrastructure. However, we understand the value of preserving the legacy version 3.0.9 for those who wish to access it for nostalgic purposes.

Follow these simple steps to access Suzerain's legacy build:

Open your Steam library.

Right-click on Suzerain and select "Properties."

Go to the "Betas" tab.

Choose the "legacy3.0.9" branch.

Download and play.

It's important to mention that the old version will not receive any further support or updates. We've introduced the 3.0.9 branches primarily to support players with in-progress saves, as we recognize the critical importance of accommodating their ongoing game experiences.

The full changelog of additions in the 3.1 "Sovereign" Update is below:

[CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT]

[FOR YOUR EYES ONLY - CONTAINS SPOILERS]

**

Patch 3.1.0 Build 131

** (07/05/2025)

This update only applies to new games and is deployed to the default branch.

Common Features

Features

Prologue skip feature

Skip read dialogue text option (applies to read texts now onwards)

Archetype selection feature (Only Anton Archetypes until next story)

Added font size setting

Torpor Games Account system (Necropolis)

Added social links to the main menu

Torpor Games Analytics

Torpor Account Cloud save sync (available for up to 5 saved files cross-platform)

Torpor Account achievement sync with stores (Steam, GOG, etc)

New story selection user interface

New summary screen user interface

Turned collectibles to achievements

Playable characters now display prior player customization

News panel articles are now expandable/minimizable

Collection items now displayed for all story packs

Implemented new version available notification for main menu

Content

Added several new shared codex entries

Added 36 collectible achievements

Updated credits and added new developers, testers, and supporting organizations

Technical

Optimization pass and improvements to performance

Addressed some memory leaks

Adjusted button layout in overlay profile settings page

Implemented autosave and UI update for Rizian Army panel training

Optimizations for players with many save files

Cloud sync can now be synced for all files, and the total file count has increased to 5

Unified displayed date/time formatting

Art

Added portrait for President Nines

Bug Fixes and Polish

50+ gamebreaking bugs fixed

400+ high and medium priority bugs and issues were fixed

600+ typos and grammatical errors fixed

All these fixes were across two story packs and many thanks to our internal QA, closed testers, and open testers. Hats off!

Kingdom of Rizia DLC

Features

Guided war tutorial

Resource modifier tooltips have been improved

Armed forces production tutorial

Armed forces panel improved and updated

Royal Decrees panel overhaul and improvements

Added Steam Rich Presence content

Content

Added turn 11

Added 9 new scenes

Added 34 new achievements

Added more than 45 new decrees

Heavily overhauled and reworked three scenes

Edited and improved more than 20 scenes

More than 40 new decisions added

Added several micro-decree feedback scenes

Added three new bills

Heavily expanded reform, absolutist, and theocratic content

Expanded on Rusty Montoro's character and story, including new RRG nationalization options and greater benefits of being allied

Introduced Adarfo Sotelato's character and added new interactions

Introduced Wruhec's Guardians captain and added new interactions and possibilities

Added new epilogue branches

New abdication content, including the expansion of the "Comrade Romus" path

Made updates to the Archetype variables

New feedback related to succession decision

Added new war objectives and decisions

Added new codex entries for new characters

Added Rizian Timber industry as resource in existing decision

Added House Toras troops to war tile effects

Overhaul of civil war epilogue, including new win and lose options

New content related to Estela's religion and potential conversion

Incorporation of Bruno and Sevrio into revolution ending

Added a missing VoR news article

Added functionality for certain war events to be triggered more than once

Added narrative support for religious group decisions

Expanded turn 11 theocracy speech

Reworked Derdia and Lespia pipeline agreements

Added homosexuality decree discussion with Hugo

Added GRACE token for Pales

Added more religious choice options to turn 11 final address

Added journal entries and newspapers articles to turn 10 talk with prime minister scene

Added Nefandes Vulturio codex entry

Added choice options to Turn 1 religion briefing

Added correct faction status to Sordland token according to transferred save

Added narrative support for final decisions

Added new situations and policies

Added civil war epilogue content

Added some feedback on religious groups and decisions at council meeting

Art

Added 7 new portraits

Added 3 new collectibles

Added rocket strike token and animation

Added air support animation

Added independent Zille token

Added independent Zille flag

Polished war tile alignments

Audio

Added music to all new scenes

Design & Balancing

Fully reworked and balanced all core authority, energy, budget resources

Added more than 20 new modifiers and rebalanced existing ones

Added fighters and bomber units, added relevant factories, and made updates

Expanded religious sects design and impact

Added design for Pales reparations and reconstruction

Expanded the stratocracy sub-path

Increased costs for Intermerkopum founding or convincing nations

Split GRACE and Rumburg trade modifiers

Several previously open paths were blocked based on other negative events in the story

Added several Situations and Policies for Economy, Welfare, Order and Diplomacy

Rebalanced Zille-related costs

Reworked Zille-related calculations and increased challenge

Introduced a new late-game sabotage crisis event

Improved and updated power projection calculation with new content

Added more dynamic changes to war resistance, war support, and others

Rebalanced war OP1 and OP2

Reworked old provincial unrest into a new unified revolt system

Improved pro-business leaning design

Made Plavo and Sallabes sanctuary constructions floating post turn 1 scene

Improved and expanded tourism design

Redesigned MITZ and Intermerkopum impacts based on late-game events

Reworked and redesigned national destabilization storyline

Increased weight and importance of Prologue choices for Crown Prince governance

Added reform strength and radicalism system

Added early negative outcomes to certain situations and variables

Made national destabilization trigger less easily

Pushed modifier mauluses to after turn 1

Redesigned Derdian missiles and added bespoke content

Reworked and connected Wehlen trade more with design components

Introduced dynamic maximum resource caps

Added dynamic changes to new modifiers, such as income tax

Expanded the negative effects of the Energy Crisis

Changed working rights situation calculation

Adjusted the cost and rewards of more than a dozen decisions

Heavily reworked global image, living standards, business growth, human rights, religious group relations, house relations, and several other key integers

Expanded drugs and crime design and influence

Moved some negative situation modifiers to turn 3 and 4

Added dynamic tourism income modifier

Increased Aureus field energy output for half or full ownership

Updated Aircraft factory costs

Updated Aircraft training costs

Increased threshold to reach maximum economic growth slightly

Unified tax income modifiers increase adds 2 to existing base modifier

Slightly adjusted military and war expenditures

Improved self sufficiency conditions

Increased Wehlen negotiating power for new industries

Made it slightly more difficult to make the Wruhecist community happy

Slightly increased high popularity threshold

Added negative economic effect of not saving the football industry

Increased the negative economic impacts of energy crisis slightly

Added loss of reputation and authority to failing to act or react to key decisions

Added new industry status effects

Added Valgsland and Rumburg port status effects

Added statues status effects

Added closed Dastnurist sanctuaries status effects

Updated Zille Referendum threshold

Increased authority cap to 15

Changed triggers of some resource modifiers

Rebalanced several decrees

Lowered storage and curtailment thresholds

Added air cooldowns to Terador airbase expansion decree

Made Rusty loan offers more likely

Increased starting Rumburgian Bond authority modifier by 1

Added more econ impact of self sufficiency

Republic of Sordland

Features

Added New Economy Stability Graph with timeline

Added New Economy Stability Indicator

Content

Added term end budget result decision

Added new economic crisis dynamic danger threshold

Made minor dialogue fixes and improvements

Added minor shortcuts to some turn 3 dialogues

Added a recoverable hyper privatization penalty decision to turn 8

Art

Added portraits for Herbert Krull, Ishval Ersen, Phelix Bron

Recolored portrait for Artor S. Wisci

Design & Balancing

Rebalanced starting economy and budget

Updated term budget costs and increases

Made balancing improvements to planned vs market integers

Added dynamic privatization incomes to welfare

Adjusted great recovery balancing to be more difficult

Reduced starting economy slightly

Rebalanced nationalization and privatization rewards

Decreased starting budget by 1

Rebalanced turn 9 term budget review outcomes, split into two decisions

Made it slightly more difficult to get high privatization reward conditions

Added another late game crisis trigger

Adjusted tax break and increase costs to new design

Increased damages of some crisis events

Slightly improved nationalization of companies economy benefits

Increased the threshold to reach Great Sordish Recovery

Added dynamic superpower trade war and Black Tuesday conditions

Added additional budget support to United Contana aid

Conducted a balance pass on economic damages for emergency

Added a failsafe for medium debt to not fall to depression if economy is somewhat strong

Added Alphonso terms economic historical data to economy graph

Mobile Divergence

Added new freemium balancing

Added turn 11 cost for Rizia DLC

Made several interface and interaction fixes

Changed min SDK version to 31 for android

New collectible achievements added with XP and SP rewards

New 3.1 achievements added with XP and SP rewards

Push notification images updated

Increased audio quality of sound effects

Added in app reviews for mobile

We offer our sincerest thanks for your loyal role in the ever-unfolding Suzerain journey!

Vectern sis da!

