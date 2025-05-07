Dear Citizens of the Suzerainverse,
We are deeply honored to proclaim the arrival of the 3.1 “Sovereign” Update for the Suzerain DLC, The Kingdom of Rizia. Step once more into the reign of His Majesty, King Romus Toras, to deliberate tradition and restore power across the glorious lands of Rizia.
With the 3.1 “Sovereign” Update, we introduce richer strategic and narrative complexity. Players will wield greater authority over governance, navigate evolving relationships with advisors and foreign powers, and confront new dilemmas that will test the very limits of their regal leadership.
This is a massive overhaul update, and the dawn of a new Rizia.
The crowning features of the 3.1 “Sovereign” Update include:
A Dozen New Scenes – Experience new dialogues, including a major story conclusion. Interact more with nobles, your loyal dog, and returning characters to deepen relationships and unlock storylines with greater impact on outcomes. A new game turn with ending content and deeper epilogues.
Royal Decrees Expansion – Build factories for the industry, sanctuaries for the people, and pass laws for those you favor. Expanded content and a refined decree system offer deeper control over the kingdom, with new religious, welfare, and order decrees providing over 45 alternative ways to shape the country.
New Narratives, New Challenges, New Solutions - With over 40 added decisions, face fresh crises and dilemmas with deeper storylines, including a reworked national instability, religious unrest, and sabotage. Tackle new events and expanded war mechanics with a full airforce system and smarter enemy AI. Manage a dynamic economy with new elements like revamped trade, tourism, drug crime, and religious happiness dynamics.
Enhanced Visuals & UI Improvements - New character art for both Rizia and Sordland brings added polish to key scenes. The user interface has been refined with clearer royal decree categories, an improved resource modifier display, and a smoother story selection experience for more intuitive navigation.
Performance & Progress Enhancements – Enjoy improved performance optimization for a smoother gameplay experience. The new Torpor Account system introduces cloud save sync, achievement tracking, and a leveling system. Over 30 new achievements will be available at launch, letting you track your journey and progress across platforms.
The Kingdom of Rizia 3.1 "Sovereign" Update also marks a significant moment for Torpor Games, as we are now self-publishing this new phase of Suzerain and actively collaborating with Caboodle to broaden the community experience and visibility of our games.
The Kingdom of Rizia DLC "Sovereign" Update will be 20% off until May 20th, making it the perfect time to jump in. Following the official launch, The Kingdom of Rizia will increase in price to $14.99, to reflect the added value and enhancements, making the initial release period the optimal time for you to play at the most favorable price point.
Please note that the 3.1 Update requires starting a new save to be played. The previous save system will no longer function due to the implementation of a new technical infrastructure. However, we understand the value of preserving the legacy version 3.0.9 for those who wish to access it for nostalgic purposes.
Follow these simple steps to access Suzerain's legacy build:
Open your Steam library.
Right-click on Suzerain and select "Properties."
Go to the "Betas" tab.
Choose the "legacy3.0.9" branch.
Download and play.
It's important to mention that the old version will not receive any further support or updates. We've introduced the 3.0.9 branches primarily to support players with in-progress saves, as we recognize the critical importance of accommodating their ongoing game experiences.
You can read the 3.1 FAQ HERE.
Check out the latest updates for the Suzerain Universe Codex:
https://codex.torporgames.com/
The full changelog of additions in the 3.1 "Sovereign" Update is below:
[CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT]
[FOR YOUR EYES ONLY - CONTAINS SPOILERS]
Patch 3.1.0 Build 131
** (07/05/2025)
This update only applies to new games and is deployed to the default branch.
Common Features
Features
Prologue skip feature
Skip read dialogue text option (applies to read texts now onwards)
Archetype selection feature (Only Anton Archetypes until next story)
Added font size setting
Torpor Games Account system (Necropolis)
Added social links to the main menu
Torpor Games Analytics
Torpor Account Cloud save sync (available for up to 5 saved files cross-platform)
Torpor Account achievement sync with stores (Steam, GOG, etc)
New story selection user interface
New summary screen user interface
Turned collectibles to achievements
Playable characters now display prior player customization
News panel articles are now expandable/minimizable
Collection items now displayed for all story packs
Implemented new version available notification for main menu
Content
Added several new shared codex entries
Added 36 collectible achievements
Updated credits and added new developers, testers, and supporting organizations
Technical
Optimization pass and improvements to performance
Addressed some memory leaks
Adjusted button layout in overlay profile settings page
Implemented autosave and UI update for Rizian Army panel training
Optimizations for players with many save files
Cloud sync can now be synced for all files, and the total file count has increased to 5
Unified displayed date/time formatting
Art
- Added portrait for President Nines
Bug Fixes and Polish
50+ gamebreaking bugs fixed
400+ high and medium priority bugs and issues were fixed
600+ typos and grammatical errors fixed
All these fixes were across two story packs and many thanks to our internal QA, closed testers, and open testers. Hats off!
Kingdom of Rizia DLC
Features
Guided war tutorial
Resource modifier tooltips have been improved
Armed forces production tutorial
Armed forces panel improved and updated
Royal Decrees panel overhaul and improvements
Added Steam Rich Presence content
Content
Added turn 11
Added 9 new scenes
Added 34 new achievements
Added more than 45 new decrees
Heavily overhauled and reworked three scenes
Edited and improved more than 20 scenes
More than 40 new decisions added
Added several micro-decree feedback scenes
Added three new bills
Heavily expanded reform, absolutist, and theocratic content
Expanded on Rusty Montoro's character and story, including new RRG nationalization options and greater benefits of being allied
Introduced Adarfo Sotelato's character and added new interactions
Introduced Wruhec's Guardians captain and added new interactions and possibilities
Added new epilogue branches
New abdication content, including the expansion of the "Comrade Romus" path
Made updates to the Archetype variables
New feedback related to succession decision
Added new war objectives and decisions
Added new codex entries for new characters
Added Rizian Timber industry as resource in existing decision
Added House Toras troops to war tile effects
Overhaul of civil war epilogue, including new win and lose options
New content related to Estela's religion and potential conversion
Incorporation of Bruno and Sevrio into revolution ending
Added a missing VoR news article
Added functionality for certain war events to be triggered more than once
Added narrative support for religious group decisions
Expanded turn 11 theocracy speech
Reworked Derdia and Lespia pipeline agreements
Added homosexuality decree discussion with Hugo
Added GRACE token for Pales
Added more religious choice options to turn 11 final address
Added journal entries and newspapers articles to turn 10 talk with prime minister scene
Added Nefandes Vulturio codex entry
Added choice options to Turn 1 religion briefing
Added correct faction status to Sordland token according to transferred save
Added narrative support for final decisions
Added new situations and policies
Added civil war epilogue content
Added some feedback on religious groups and decisions at council meeting
Art
Added 7 new portraits
Added 3 new collectibles
Added rocket strike token and animation
Added air support animation
Added independent Zille token
Added independent Zille flag
Polished war tile alignments
Audio
- Added music to all new scenes
Design & Balancing
Fully reworked and balanced all core authority, energy, budget resources
Added more than 20 new modifiers and rebalanced existing ones
Added fighters and bomber units, added relevant factories, and made updates
Expanded religious sects design and impact
Added design for Pales reparations and reconstruction
Expanded the stratocracy sub-path
Increased costs for Intermerkopum founding or convincing nations
Split GRACE and Rumburg trade modifiers
Several previously open paths were blocked based on other negative events in the story
Added several Situations and Policies for Economy, Welfare, Order and Diplomacy
Rebalanced Zille-related costs
Reworked Zille-related calculations and increased challenge
Introduced a new late-game sabotage crisis event
Improved and updated power projection calculation with new content
Added more dynamic changes to war resistance, war support, and others
Rebalanced war OP1 and OP2
Reworked old provincial unrest into a new unified revolt system
Improved pro-business leaning design
Made Plavo and Sallabes sanctuary constructions floating post turn 1 scene
Improved and expanded tourism design
Redesigned MITZ and Intermerkopum impacts based on late-game events
Reworked and redesigned national destabilization storyline
Increased weight and importance of Prologue choices for Crown Prince governance
Added reform strength and radicalism system
Added early negative outcomes to certain situations and variables
Made national destabilization trigger less easily
Pushed modifier mauluses to after turn 1
Redesigned Derdian missiles and added bespoke content
Reworked and connected Wehlen trade more with design components
Introduced dynamic maximum resource caps
Added dynamic changes to new modifiers, such as income tax
Expanded the negative effects of the Energy Crisis
Changed working rights situation calculation
Adjusted the cost and rewards of more than a dozen decisions
Heavily reworked global image, living standards, business growth, human rights, religious group relations, house relations, and several other key integers
Expanded drugs and crime design and influence
Moved some negative situation modifiers to turn 3 and 4
Added dynamic tourism income modifier
Increased Aureus field energy output for half or full ownership
Updated Aircraft factory costs
Updated Aircraft training costs
Increased threshold to reach maximum economic growth slightly
Unified tax income modifiers increase adds 2 to existing base modifier
Slightly adjusted military and war expenditures
Improved self sufficiency conditions
Increased Wehlen negotiating power for new industries
Made it slightly more difficult to make the Wruhecist community happy
Slightly increased high popularity threshold
Added negative economic effect of not saving the football industry
Increased the negative economic impacts of energy crisis slightly
Added loss of reputation and authority to failing to act or react to key decisions
Added new industry status effects
Added Valgsland and Rumburg port status effects
Added statues status effects
Added closed Dastnurist sanctuaries status effects
Updated Zille Referendum threshold
Increased authority cap to 15
Changed triggers of some resource modifiers
Rebalanced several decrees
Lowered storage and curtailment thresholds
Added air cooldowns to Terador airbase expansion decree
Made Rusty loan offers more likely
Increased starting Rumburgian Bond authority modifier by 1
Added more econ impact of self sufficiency
Republic of Sordland
Features
Added New Economy Stability Graph with timeline
Added New Economy Stability Indicator
Content
Added term end budget result decision
Added new economic crisis dynamic danger threshold
Made minor dialogue fixes and improvements
Added minor shortcuts to some turn 3 dialogues
Added a recoverable hyper privatization penalty decision to turn 8
Art
Added portraits for Herbert Krull, Ishval Ersen, Phelix Bron
Recolored portrait for Artor S. Wisci
Design & Balancing
Rebalanced starting economy and budget
Updated term budget costs and increases
Made balancing improvements to planned vs market integers
Added dynamic privatization incomes to welfare
Adjusted great recovery balancing to be more difficult
Reduced starting economy slightly
Rebalanced nationalization and privatization rewards
Decreased starting budget by 1
Rebalanced turn 9 term budget review outcomes, split into two decisions
Made it slightly more difficult to get high privatization reward conditions
Added another late game crisis trigger
Adjusted tax break and increase costs to new design
Increased damages of some crisis events
Slightly improved nationalization of companies economy benefits
Increased the threshold to reach Great Sordish Recovery
Added dynamic superpower trade war and Black Tuesday conditions
Added additional budget support to United Contana aid
Conducted a balance pass on economic damages for emergency
Added a failsafe for medium debt to not fall to depression if economy is somewhat strong
Added Alphonso terms economic historical data to economy graph
Mobile Divergence
Added new freemium balancing
Added turn 11 cost for Rizia DLC
Made several interface and interaction fixes
Changed min SDK version to 31 for android
New collectible achievements added with XP and SP rewards
New 3.1 achievements added with XP and SP rewards
Push notification images updated
Increased audio quality of sound effects
Added in app reviews for mobile
We offer our sincerest thanks for your loyal role in the ever-unfolding Suzerain journey!
Vectern sis da!
