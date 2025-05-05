 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18347916 Edited 5 May 2025 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • OPTIMIZATION: Optimized Swamp Scene

  • OPTIMIZATION: Optimized Rebel end Scene

  • BUG FIX: Changed Audio source for Heroes to support mixergroup

  • BUG FIX: Player takes damage through fall damage and dies

  • BUG FIX: Fixed Discord link now working in-game

  • SOUND: Added fleeing sounds for the orc slave

  • UI : Made " plus " button, " Upgrade " button larger

  • UI: Improved interactive UI in campaign scene and level UP

  • UI: General improvement of UI in Campaign

  • GAMEPLAY: Fixed some faulty colliders in the Grass Field Sandbox scene

Changed files in this update

