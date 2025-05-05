-
OPTIMIZATION: Optimized Swamp Scene
OPTIMIZATION: Optimized Rebel end Scene
BUG FIX: Changed Audio source for Heroes to support mixergroup
BUG FIX: Player takes damage through fall damage and dies
BUG FIX: Fixed Discord link now working in-game
SOUND: Added fleeing sounds for the orc slave
UI : Made " plus " button, " Upgrade " button larger
UI: Improved interactive UI in campaign scene and level UP
UI: General improvement of UI in Campaign
GAMEPLAY: Fixed some faulty colliders in the Grass Field Sandbox scene
Quickfix Update #2
