List of corrections and improvements :

-Correction of the incorrect distribution of naval and air units in land bases after purchase/production/creation via GNS or Modding Tool

-Anti-aircraft batteries can now intercept nuclear missiles

-Fixed several issues that could cause the game to freeze after opening a business sector

-Updated relations between Russia and Serbia and Hungary

-Added display of units for certain values in contracts

-Fixed a display bug after clicking on multiple countries in the political trends map

-Added the ability to promise the construction of nuclear power plants during elections or debates

-Fixed several cases where impeachment could occur immediately after winning an election

-Energy buildings on the map no longer appear as owned when playing as an illegal group

-Correction and smoothing of popularity gains and losses following nuclear power plant or other infrastructure construction contracts

-It is now possible to restart nuclear plants that are closed at the start of the game

-Fixed a bug preventing the start of construction for a nuclear plant from a contract negotiated multiple times with a foreign builder

-Fixed several bugs in production capacity values after constructing energy buildings

-Fixed incorrect production values for a closed sector after annexing another country, which caused a surge in prices and GDP if the sector was subsidized

-Fixed and updated uranium consumption per country

-Terrain reserve analysis is now properly displayed when placing a gold mine in corporate mode

-Companies listed in a nationalized sector are now correctly treated as nationalized

-Subsidizing the video game sector when it is closed now allows it to reopen

-Nuclear plant production is now correctly accounted for when the building country differs from the owner country

-The Expert mode interface now shows all menus for non-EU member countries

-Added sector information in the panel for technology equipment acquisition in corporate mode

-Revenue from nationalized sectors is now correctly shown from the beginning of the game

-Refugees now return to their country when wars are over and their home city has been rebuilt

-Shareholding countries now appear correctly in the organization chart of companies in which they own shares

-Fixed an excessively high death toll from AIDS and a drop in life expectancy when playing as the United Arab Emirates

-Fixed incorrect oil production values for Iraq

-Added information in the technology interface to notify the player when a technology depends on a closed sector and thus is not being researched

-Added clearer information when a technology research completion date is too far away

-Fixed a bug that could prevent the use of the “call for ally support” action during a conflict

-Removal of non-producing energy buildings at the start of the game when sectors are nationalized

-Added a country support score for the sector in the product analysis panel in corporate mode

-It is now possible to promise a Vice President position to another party during coalition negotiations

-Fixed an incorrect title in the strike panel in corporate mode

-Fixed misaligned portraits in a news article about the death of an elderly couple in the News interface

-Fixed blank lines in the list of weapons to be given to a country, which could appear when a riot was occurring in the player’s nation

-It is no longer possible to select a pipeline under construction for gas or oil transport in the commercial contract interface

-Fixed several bugs regarding revenue and employee count in some subsidiaries in corporate mode

-Fixed a display bug in the EU law vote panel when switching tabs multiple times between parliament and council

-Fixed overlapping text in the election promises panel

-Fixed incorrect display of the name “International Monetary Fund” in the IMF panel

-Fixed a bug preventing clicking on a line to display a company’s details in the company lists under Industry, Agriculture, Services, and Energy panels

-When an entered value is invalid (e.g. exceeding the allowed maximum), it now appears in red

-Changing the nation’s flag is now retained when loading a saved game

-Increased the size of the action panel for launching a cybersecurity plan to avoid overlapping text when the ‘Gold’ plan is selected

-Fixed a mismatch between the audio and text in the Chief of Staff’s dialogue after passing a law via referendum

-Visual improvements to the contract analysis interface

-Fixed a city name that could appear as ‘CITY2’ in athlete profiles

-[GNS] Fixed the automatic construction restart option that was not working in some cases

-[GNS] Added the ability to choose the percentage of shares to acquire for free during a hostile takeover in corporate mode

-[GNS] Removed the ability to add cannons from the GNS panel in the Army menu when playing as an illegal group

-[GNS] Removed an erroneously present GNS button from a political party profile

-[MT] Fixed a bug allowing company buildings to be constructed on the currently selected country instead of the one where the company is based

-[MT] The map is now properly updated when a terrorist group that owned cities or regions is removed

-Various other UI improvements and fixes

Many thanks to betatesters and the players community for their tests, bug reporting and improvement suggestions.