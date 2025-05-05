Hello renovators! 👷‍♂️

We are back with another round of fixes! Here's what has been updated:

Taking a picture of a new Wraith will now automatically open its bestiary entry, even if you've previously photographed a different Wraith.

Once all 5 Wraith-related items have been photographed, the relevant ritual information will now appear automatically.

Wraith ritual entry will not spoil the correct solution if the player banished a different Wraith before moving on to the next.

Lanternus Halloweenus now actually shines light around it when it assists the player as a pet/companion.

Blank Canvas, Crystal Ball, and Book Stand are now correctly categorized under the Bait section in the Shop.

The Bait category is now pinned to the top of the Shop and visually highlighted (just like the "Quest" category).

Fixed an issue with keybindings not saving correctly.

Tutorial wallpaper tasks no longer require 100% completion (as originally intended).

Character dialogues added to the audio (UI) settings

Fixed an issue with Gremlin not being able to find treasure.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to register a "nice" banishment of the Lantern Ghost as both "nice" and "mean," which affected achievement tracking.

Other small fixes

We're incredibly grateful for all your bug reports! They help us react faster and focus on what matters most. If you come across any new issues while playing, please let us know via Steam forums or our official Discord. Thank you so much for your support!

We're also actively working on improving the tutorial, which currently doesn't provide all the necessary guidance. We're updating it based on your feedback, but it will take some time as it's a bigger task. Thanks for your patience!

