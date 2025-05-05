 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18347657 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed tree collision issues.

  • Now you can go to main menu from pause menu.

  • Various stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3630981
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3630982
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3630983
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link