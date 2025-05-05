 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18347653 Edited 5 May 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hi everyone, thank you for all the bug reports, we have identified and fixed the following issues:

  • Fixed a soft-lock on one of the Starkin early game enemies

  • Added the correct drafting library to the burst shield (was using the pulse shield one by mistake)

  • Fixed a bug that would cause ship perks to disappear on continuing a run

  • Fixed a bug that would prevent modification of card cooldowns for cards like Snap Fire

  • Fixed a bug where some ship and equipment unlock conditions would not display in the ship selection screen

  • Fixed a bug where the Deadweight station could appear on the node after the second sector boss, thus making it unreachable

Thanks, and keep those bug reports coming!

– The Breachway Team

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 18347653
Depot 2118811
