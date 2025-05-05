This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone, thank you for all the bug reports, we have identified and fixed the following issues:

Fixed a soft-lock on one of the Starkin early game enemies

Added the correct drafting library to the burst shield (was using the pulse shield one by mistake)

Fixed a bug that would cause ship perks to disappear on continuing a run

Fixed a bug that would prevent modification of card cooldowns for cards like Snap Fire

Fixed a bug where some ship and equipment unlock conditions would not display in the ship selection screen

Fixed a bug where the Deadweight station could appear on the node after the second sector boss, thus making it unreachable

Thanks, and keep those bug reports coming!

– The Breachway Team