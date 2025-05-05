Hi everyone, thank you for all the bug reports, we have identified and fixed the following issues:
-
Fixed a soft-lock on one of the Starkin early game enemies
-
Added the correct drafting library to the burst shield (was using the pulse shield one by mistake)
-
Fixed a bug that would cause ship perks to disappear on continuing a run
-
Fixed a bug that would prevent modification of card cooldowns for cards like Snap Fire
-
Fixed a bug where some ship and equipment unlock conditions would not display in the ship selection screen
-
Fixed a bug where the Deadweight station could appear on the node after the second sector boss, thus making it unreachable
Thanks, and keep those bug reports coming!
– The Breachway Team
