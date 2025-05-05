 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18347557 Edited 5 May 2025 – 14:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes

Scene 03

  • A checkpoint was added at the end of the scene.

Scene 04

  • Removed physics from the boxes you can push to avoid losing them all over the scene.

Scene 07

  • Made some adjustments to the burger mini-game

Scene 08

  • Fixed a bug that prevented Bernard's friend from being selected after being freed during a specific fight.

Scene 09

  • Bernard should have calmed down and stopped screaming "You're it" constantly.

Scene 11

  • Danny and Hannah should now make an appearance at the end of the scene.

Scene 13
-Fixed an issue that made using the mouse more difficult when opening the menu while writing the letter.

Scene 14

  • Fixed an issue that would make the cursor disappear when opening the menu while looking for the kite pieces.

Scene 17

  • Fixed an issue that would block the left mouse button when opening the menu while placing pictures.

Scene 18

  • Removed a strange collision in the middle of the water.

Global

  • The motion blur can now be properly turned off using the setting option.
  • Some optimization that should reduce loading times and strain on the memory.
  • Added an achievement to put on every hat in the game!
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from moving until you clicked on the screen after drawing.
  • Fixed the need to click twice when navigating some menus.
  • Trying to click when confirming if you want to delete your save won't automatically delete it anymore!
  • You can now change the voice language without restarting the game!
  • Fixed a bug that had the cursor stay on screen when leaving the pause menu a certain way.
  • Your friends won't stop following you just because you opened a menu!
  • Multiple small fixes and tweaks.

