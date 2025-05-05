Patch notes
Scene 03
- A checkpoint was added at the end of the scene.
Scene 04
- Removed physics from the boxes you can push to avoid losing them all over the scene.
Scene 07
- Made some adjustments to the burger mini-game
Scene 08
- Fixed a bug that prevented Bernard's friend from being selected after being freed during a specific fight.
Scene 09
- Bernard should have calmed down and stopped screaming "You're it" constantly.
Scene 11
- Danny and Hannah should now make an appearance at the end of the scene.
Scene 13
-Fixed an issue that made using the mouse more difficult when opening the menu while writing the letter.
Scene 14
- Fixed an issue that would make the cursor disappear when opening the menu while looking for the kite pieces.
Scene 17
- Fixed an issue that would block the left mouse button when opening the menu while placing pictures.
Scene 18
- Removed a strange collision in the middle of the water.
Global
- The motion blur can now be properly turned off using the setting option.
- Some optimization that should reduce loading times and strain on the memory.
- Added an achievement to put on every hat in the game!
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from moving until you clicked on the screen after drawing.
- Fixed the need to click twice when navigating some menus.
- Trying to click when confirming if you want to delete your save won't automatically delete it anymore!
- You can now change the voice language without restarting the game!
- Fixed a bug that had the cursor stay on screen when leaving the pause menu a certain way.
- Your friends won't stop following you just because you opened a menu!
- Multiple small fixes and tweaks.
Changed files in this update