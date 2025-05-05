Ahoy Captains!

With Patch 1.03, we’re introducing several highly requested improvements to Endless Mode, which unlocks once you've completed the campaign.

Skill Tree Now Accessible in Endless Mode

You can finally apply your Skill Points in Endless Mode without needing to return to Mouse Island!

Here’s how it works:

Every 10th level gives you the opportunity to apply your Skill Points.

You can track your progress toward the next Skill Tree location at the top of the screen.

Your fleet and cash will remain intact until you lose all of your ships.

This update introduces a more rewarding progression loop and allows you to unlock all achievements without deliberately sacrificing your fleet.

New Elite Enemies

Our enemies now have Elite versions - stronger, faster, and tougher - designed to offer the ultimate challenge in Endless Mode.

They await you once you've completed the campaign and are ready to set sail into the unknown!

We’ve also fixed some minor localization and UI bugs.

We hope you enjoy the update and look forward to hearing your feedback!

Best wishes,

Marie & Marc