4 May 2025 Build 18347464
Update notes via Steam Community

1、增加红颜结局CG功能，游戏正统结局（击败魔教）可观看。目前开放了邱灵素、杨芸的结局CG，其他红颜结局正在制作中，旧存档需要重新游玩红颜加入剧情才能在结尾看到CG。
2、去除剧情对话闪屏，设置中加入战斗闪屏的关闭按钮。
3、修复部分事件和文本错误。
临时加更，下期依旧是：
【广成丹洞仙缘留迹 玄门五脉共聚崆峒】

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Simplified Chinese Depot 3039501
  • Loading history…
