-
Added unique submit and cancel UI sounds
-
Greatly polished shop area
-
Players now appear to actually roll when in roll state
-
Added landing squash to players
-
Moved the fog effect to only be in the background
-
Decreased spin special movement speed
-
Tower now moves faster
-
Decreased roll movement speed to 2x unrolled
-
Fixed where you couldn't jump off of platforms in roll state sometimes
-
Fixed where interact key covered money text in shop
v1.4 Shop Polish, Movement Polish, More
Changed files in this update