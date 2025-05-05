 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18347427 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added unique submit and cancel UI sounds

  • Greatly polished shop area

  • Players now appear to actually roll when in roll state

  • Added landing squash to players

  • Moved the fog effect to only be in the background

  • Decreased spin special movement speed

  • Tower now moves faster

  • Decreased roll movement speed to 2x unrolled

  • Fixed where you couldn't jump off of platforms in roll state sometimes

  • Fixed where interact key covered money text in shop

Changed files in this update

Depot 3269831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link