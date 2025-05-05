-
Score updates during super jumps now work properly with all visual settings
-
Menu music plays when returning from gameplay
-
Countdown audio no longer persists after exiting to menu
-
Polyclad was backwards 🙈 (also new swimming animation for it)
-
Changed skybox for tutorial level
-
Time powerup respawn rate changed to 2 minutes
Bug fixes & minor tweaks
