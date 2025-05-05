 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18347367 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Score updates during super jumps now work properly with all visual settings

  • Menu music plays when returning from gameplay

  • Countdown audio no longer persists after exiting to menu

  • Polyclad was backwards 🙈 (also new swimming animation for it)

  • Changed skybox for tutorial level

  • Time powerup respawn rate changed to 2 minutes

