Todays update brings new Unity 6.1 tech to the game. I have officially enabled DirectX 12 support, with fallback to DirectX 11. There should be pretty massive graphics performance gains across the board as the new DX12 culling and optimization changes are pretty significant.

Here's an example of some of the expected performance gains as detailed by Unity:



As always if you run into any bugs, or have any issues please contact me here, or on Discord.

Thanks!