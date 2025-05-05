 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18347281 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Thieves And Guards!ːsteamhappyː

The Item Wheel Update Is Here!


Now you can switch between items easier and faster than before!
You can also bind the item wheel key to suit your preference.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2331131
