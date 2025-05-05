Hello Thieves And Guards!ːsteamhappyː
The Item Wheel Update Is Here!
Now you can switch between items easier and faster than before!
You can also bind the item wheel key to suit your preference.
Start typing to see game suggestions.
Changed files in this update