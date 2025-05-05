V1.2 is officially here! A lot of new features compared to 1.1, but here's the latests
- Can now delete shared project file from the project settings
- New controls for item manipulation in render view and settings
for default mode
- Item binding: you can now bind certain properties to another items.
In practice, meaning you can make the item follow another item easily
- When splitting or moving start / end of video, the render view will now
temporarily render the frame that your mouse is currently hovering on
- Can now de-couple audio item from video
- Plugin names now more human readable, when dropping image
to timetrack and selecting target plugin
- Multi-edit view now shows names of nested objects
- Google Drive content delivery now supports changing account from
what was first selected
- Plugin error validation now shows multiple lines and no longer
bugs out if validations were bit crossed
- Can now copypaste video to plugin tracks that support video import
- Can now copypaste lyrics to plugin tracks that support importing from text
- Fix issue of Drag & Dropping video item to video import enabled plugin track
- Integrated stable diffusion plugin can now download the missing models
if you chose any of the preset. Plugin instance now also recovers from errors.
Sd3.5 now has proper default settings
- General download stuffs now cancellable
- Screenshot no longer renders the ui as well
Changed files in this update