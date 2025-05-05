 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18347245 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.2 is officially here! A lot of new features compared to 1.1, but here's the latests

  • Can now delete shared project file from the project settings
  • New controls for item manipulation in render view and settings
    for default mode
  • Item binding: you can now bind certain properties to another items.
    In practice, meaning you can make the item follow another item easily
  • When splitting or moving start / end of video, the render view will now
    temporarily render the frame that your mouse is currently hovering on
  • Can now de-couple audio item from video
  • Plugin names now more human readable, when dropping image
    to timetrack and selecting target plugin
  • Multi-edit view now shows names of nested objects
  • Google Drive content delivery now supports changing account from
    what was first selected
  • Plugin error validation now shows multiple lines and no longer
    bugs out if validations were bit crossed
  • Can now copypaste video to plugin tracks that support video import
  • Can now copypaste lyrics to plugin tracks that support importing from text
  • Fix issue of Drag & Dropping video item to video import enabled plugin track
  • Integrated stable diffusion plugin can now download the missing models
    if you chose any of the preset. Plugin instance now also recovers from errors.
    Sd3.5 now has proper default settings
  • General download stuffs now cancellable
  • Screenshot no longer renders the ui as well

