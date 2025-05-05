-
Added resolution options to the settings
-
Added borderless and windowed mode (finally right?!)
-
Improved UI adaptability for different resolutions such as the SteamDeck
-
Trades will now show all written books and unwritten books
-
Books now have colours and will be bound in a colour corresponding to the category of the book's content
-
Fixed crafting panel partly blocking clicks on the prosperity bookmark
-
Saved and loaded some additional state to prevent villagers from talking and remarking as soon as you launch the game
-
Fixed merchants disappearing when re-loading the game after the market is over
-
Fixed markets starting on wrong days
-
A merchant will no longer arrive on your first day
-
Fixed being able to walk through tailor beams
-
Fixed and adjusted animations of the craft and sleep buttons
-
Fixed getting stuck in the mine if opening inventory and using an action button
-
Fixed banner being shiny
When using the controller:
-
The last conversation option will now be re-selected after speaking
-
Going up and down the dialogue options will now loop around
-
Fixed no SFX for dialogue options
-
Fixed tooltip being stuck visible when exiting a trade
