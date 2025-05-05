Added resolution options to the settings

Added borderless and windowed mode (finally right?!)

Improved UI adaptability for different resolutions such as the SteamDeck

Trades will now show all written books and unwritten books

Books now have colours and will be bound in a colour corresponding to the category of the book's content

Fixed crafting panel partly blocking clicks on the prosperity bookmark

Saved and loaded some additional state to prevent villagers from talking and remarking as soon as you launch the game

Fixed merchants disappearing when re-loading the game after the market is over

Fixed markets starting on wrong days

A merchant will no longer arrive on your first day

Fixed being able to walk through tailor beams

Fixed and adjusted animations of the craft and sleep buttons

Fixed getting stuck in the mine if opening inventory and using an action button