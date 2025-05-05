 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18347220 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added resolution options to the settings

  • Added borderless and windowed mode (finally right?!)

  • Improved UI adaptability for different resolutions such as the SteamDeck

  • Trades will now show all written books and unwritten books

  • Books now have colours and will be bound in a colour corresponding to the category of the book's content

  • Fixed crafting panel partly blocking clicks on the prosperity bookmark

  • Saved and loaded some additional state to prevent villagers from talking and remarking as soon as you launch the game

  • Fixed merchants disappearing when re-loading the game after the market is over

  • Fixed markets starting on wrong days

  • A merchant will no longer arrive on your first day

  • Fixed being able to walk through tailor beams

  • Fixed and adjusted animations of the craft and sleep buttons

  • Fixed getting stuck in the mine if opening inventory and using an action button

  • Fixed banner being shiny

When using the controller:

  • The last conversation option will now be re-selected after speaking

  • Going up and down the dialogue options will now loop around

  • Fixed no SFX for dialogue options

  • Fixed tooltip being stuck visible when exiting a trade

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1881941
  • Loading history…
