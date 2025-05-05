Hi Everyone,
We have just release a new big update for Action!
Please find the changelog for this version below:
- Final fixes and improvements for Windows 11 24H2 update (new update is now working just like on 23H2)
- Added real time video zoom that is following mouse cursor position. You can set the zoom amount in Settings-Video using "max. Zoom list". The default hotkey for turning zoom on/off is CTRL+PGUP and can be customized in hotkeys tab. When zoom is activated you will see a yellow frame around your screen.
- Improved performance for Windows 11 24H2 update
- Added "Entire desktop capture" to Active Screen list. This allows easy capture of all monitors in a single video using "Screen" mode.
- Important fixes for VRR capture mode (Variable Refresh Rate)
- Zero lag real time preview
- Added red frame around Action! main window when recording/streaming is in progress (Windows 11)
Changed files in this update