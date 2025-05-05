 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18346893
Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Modified the Devourer chase segment in Chapter 1.
  • Reduced the difficulty of the Fast Food Restaurant challenge. When one signal tower is attacked, other towers can still continue working.
    -Fixed the issue where weapons in the backpack wouldn't automatically go into the storage chest after a challenge victory.
  • Fixed the issue where sports equipment wouldn't be put down when exiting photo mode.
  • Fixed the issue where hiding camera blood splatter affected the display of the stamina bar.
  • Fixed the issue where the quick access item slots couldn't be modified while using a controller.
  • Fixed the issue where the item box would lose focus and become unresponsive when using a controller.
  • Fixed the issue where melee weapon attacks would turn into throws after exiting the vending machine while using a controller.
  • Fixed the issue where Devourer and Predator lost attack effects after jumping and landing.
  • Fixed the issue where Jodi would quickly stand up when switching weapons while on the ground.
  • Fixed the issue where Jodi wouldn’t speak after killing enemies.
  • Fixed the issue where zombies' health was incorrect on Easy mode.
  • Fixed the issue where Jodi still holds a melee weapon even after placing it in the item box.
  • Restored the option to remove clothing from the backpack.
  • Fixed the issue where unused weapons weren’t removed at the start of the shooting range challenge.
  • Fixed the issue where jumping while being attacked by a zombie bite would result in consecutive hits.
  • Fixed the issue where it was difficult to climb the roof of the Fast Food Restaurant.
  • Fixed the issue where heavy melee hits or throws couldn't knock back the Weeper during its attack.
  • Fixed the issue where handguns couldn’t be thrown.
  • Fixed the issue where Jodi would continue dragging a corpse while being attacked, without releasing the body.
  • Fixed the issue where the Harpoon Gun would not land correctly on the ground when dropped from the backpack.
  • Fixed the crash issue that occurred when failing the Fast Food Restaurant challenge and returning to the main menu.
  • Reduced the weight of defensive devices.
  • Added missing voice lines for injecting healing during combat.
  • Fixed the issue where the color settings wouldn't be saved if you pressed ESC to close the appearance window.

