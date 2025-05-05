Improved font readability and visual effects across select UI elements.

Implemented a static character(UI term) rendering system, drastically reducing stuttering caused by new text displays and shortening scene loading times.

Pickup notifications for weapons and hats now display skill names, icons, damage reduction stats per damage type (for hats), and whether they provide Stagger Mitigation (halves stagger duration to match body hit recovery).

Crutch : A new blunt-damage weapon of the "Handle" type with exceptional range.

All "Handle-type" weapons now feature completely redesigned heavy attacks:

Replaced the original crouching uppercut (similar to maces) with a long-range thrust involving a backward windup and forward lunge.

The new heavy attack complements Handle-type weapons' short-step light combos with extreme forward momentum.

Added Secondary Damage Type mechanics: Specific attack animations on certain weapons now deal alternate damage types.

Example: The Kitchen Knife (primary damage: Piercing) now deals Slashing damage during its heavy attack spin.