5 May 2025 Build 18346869 Edited 5 May 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1 "The visual novel has received a major update with full English localization - now featuring both enhanced literary text and full voice acting! You can switch between them anytime and mix-n-match your preferred subtitles with audio."
2 "We've added a brand new achievement tree! With 50 diverse and challenging achievements to unlock. You'll need to bring your A-game to collect them all!"
3 "Oh, and we've rebalanced everyone's favorite companion - Rakhnov. ;)"

