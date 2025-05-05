1 "The visual novel has received a major update with full English localization - now featuring both enhanced literary text and full voice acting! You can switch between them anytime and mix-n-match your preferred subtitles with audio."

2 "We've added a brand new achievement tree! With 50 diverse and challenging achievements to unlock. You'll need to bring your A-game to collect them all!"

3 "Oh, and we've rebalanced everyone's favorite companion - Rakhnov. ;)"