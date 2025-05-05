 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18346843 Edited 5 May 2025 – 14:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New:

  • Completed quests show up on the map.
  • Two new enchants for chest armor.
    Issues fixed:
  • Removed extra spirit stones.
  • Added missing stashes.
  • Increased the distance you can get from escorted NPC before despawn.
  • Fishing available in all of The Shrouded Lands like intended.
  • Items that increase critical strike chance with spells now work correctly.
  • Fixed some minor bugs.
  • Elite guards in The Shrouded Lands can no longer be pushed around.
  • Some elites can no longer be easily kited far away from their original location.
  • Reagents for certain enchants changed to be more level appropriate.
  • Quest list is now scrollable.

