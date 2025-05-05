New:
- Completed quests show up on the map.
- Two new enchants for chest armor.
Issues fixed:
- Removed extra spirit stones.
- Added missing stashes.
- Increased the distance you can get from escorted NPC before despawn.
- Fishing available in all of The Shrouded Lands like intended.
- Items that increase critical strike chance with spells now work correctly.
- Fixed some minor bugs.
- Elite guards in The Shrouded Lands can no longer be pushed around.
- Some elites can no longer be easily kited far away from their original location.
- Reagents for certain enchants changed to be more level appropriate.
- Quest list is now scrollable.
Changed files in this update