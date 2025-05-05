 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18346835 Edited 5 May 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Flying insect auto-destroying at low health is now fixed.

  2. glitch in mission 13 which prevents the player from passing the mission — now fixed.

  3. Fire particles in Mission 3 were causing FPS drops — now reduced.

  4. The factory in Mission 3 had a lighting issue — it's now fixed.

  5. An alert has been added to indicate that robots can't be stealth killed.

