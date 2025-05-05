-
Flying insect auto-destroying at low health is now fixed.
glitch in mission 13 which prevents the player from passing the mission — now fixed.
Fire particles in Mission 3 were causing FPS drops — now reduced.
The factory in Mission 3 had a lighting issue — it's now fixed.
An alert has been added to indicate that robots can't be stealth killed.
