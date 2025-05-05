 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18346736
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Traders,

An optional update is now available, featuring:

  • Italian language support

  • Information adjustments for better clarity

  • Minor bug fixes

This update is not required but recommended for the best experience.

Best,
GrandPaw Games

