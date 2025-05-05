- Fixed broken taxi cam on A350
Aerofly FS 4 - Version 4.7.1.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1995892
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1995893
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1995894
- Loading history…
DLC 2011824 Depot 2011824
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update