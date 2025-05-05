 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18346644 Edited 5 May 2025 – 13:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed broken taxi cam on A350

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995891
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1995892
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1995893
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1995894
  • Loading history…
DLC 2011824 Depot 2011824
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link