 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18346614 Edited 5 May 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a glitch at position 302.76, 11.63, 379.96
  • Fixed a glitch at position 289.84, 22.54, 385.76
  • Fixed a glitch at position 260.72, 18.76, 368.48
  • Fixed a glitch at position 257.82, 14.51, 367.96
  • Applied bug fixed from Unity Game Engine.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2427541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link