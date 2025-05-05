- Fixed a glitch at position 302.76, 11.63, 379.96
- Fixed a glitch at position 289.84, 22.54, 385.76
- Fixed a glitch at position 260.72, 18.76, 368.48
- Fixed a glitch at position 257.82, 14.51, 367.96
- Applied bug fixed from Unity Game Engine.
Update Notes For 5 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
