This patch brings some fresh content for you to play around with, as well as balance changes and bug fixes.

New Content:

A new Ally joins the ranks, recruitable from the start, if you're lucky enough to find them (Rarity: Rare)! The Silent Summoner comes with two new unique Abilities (Unrelent and Eternal Shroud), obviously focused on the newly empowered Summons.

A new Summoned character, specifically for the Silent Summoner called Unrelenting. A powerful Fighter/Tank Summon who comes with a new unique Ability as well: Shield Wall, which temporarily boosts the Armor of an Ally. He also hits pretty hard!

New Run Charms:

Feral Teachings: sets the Crit Chance of all your Summons to 100%.

Hearty Helpers: increases the Armor and Resistance of all your Summons by 35%.

Head Pats: doubles the Health and Strength scaling of all your Summons from the Caster's Level.

NT's Blinders: inspired by Noble Tale Plays, who played an earlier version where the game didn't tell you exactly how likely an Ally was to listen to your Command, it just showed the yellow bar. His playthrough is why you are now shown that percentage... unless you pick this Charm, in which case the percentage AND the yellow bar are hidden. In return, the chance they'll listen will never be below 50%.

Balance:

Summons are now much more powerful later on, as their Strength increases along their Health, based on the Caster's Level.

The following three changes affect specific combats, as there were three large outliers, killing quite a few runs:

The following three changes affect specific combats, as there were three large outliers, killing quite a few runs: The Snowy Peaks Realm Quest fight now has one fewer 'Giant', Lil Slugger remains on the bench.

The Draconic Spire final fight was too much of a Damage check, so the Summons there now have 10% Armor and Resistance, down from 20%.

General Zzam's 'Fire the Cannons!' Ability is still really funny to me, but it would be even funnier if you had a chance to survive. Slightly lowered the base Damage per Cannon from 5 to 4.75.

Bug fixes:

Removed the videos during the final fight telling you to keep doing what you were already doing. These probably didn't add too much, besides being the cause of a lot of issues, including freezes. Hopefully this fixes that!

A few smaller fixes.

That's it, have fun!