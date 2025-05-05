 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18346466
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick Fix – Patch Notes v1.29

  • Fixed an issue with the Hot Ball game not working correctly.

  • Fixed the vendor "Buy" button not responding to clicks.

Happy Bearing everyone!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2789891
