We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Rogue Waves, a new free update for Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms. This exciting addition introduces a brand-new non-kingdom location: The Iron Shoals. Located in the Sea of Solitude, this archipelago is governed by sailors and pirates who follow an ancient code of honor. For years, a regent has kept the Shoals safe by working with the kingdoms, but the tides of change have brought new challenges. While the pirates still carry the spirit of their swashbuckling past, their actions have become more regulated, focused on contract work and keeping the peace. However, a new threat looms in the form of Vexx, a bloodthirsty pirate whose attacks on the commercial routes between Baga and Edherest have jeopardized the safety of The Shoals and its people. The stage is set for new adventures, and it's up to you to navigate these treacherous waters.



The Iron Shoals: new lands, new legends!

WHAT'S NEW IN ROGUE WAVES

The update brings a wealth of new content for players to explore. First and foremost, Driftcove, a new city hub, awaits those brave enough to venture into the Sea of Solitude. This small city port is the gathering place for the sons of Lauron, where pirate crews and sailors alike converge. To begin your journey to Driftcove, head to Windscar at night, where a quest giver will point you in the right direction. Once there, you'll find new quests leading to thrilling boss fights, alongside fresh items, rewards, and challenges. In addition to this, new timelines and smaller quests will be available on the continent, and a wealth of new entries will be added to the Codex, expanding the lore and world-building of Alaloth. We've also been hard at work fixing minor bugs and iterating on items, weapons, and stats to ensure a balanced and engaging experience, especially during endgame content. Some mobs have received stat adjustments to improve combat balance and make fights feel even more rewarding.



Driftcove, a new city hub available with unique vendors

With Rogue Waves setting the stage for exciting new adventures, we're already thinking about the future. One of the ideas under discussion is the possibility of naval battles, which could offer a new layer of gameplay. While it’s still early in the planning stages and no promises have been made, we’re excited about the potential this could bring. More immediately, we're focusing on Alaloth 1.1, scheduled for release this summer. This massive update, Sigil, will include brand-new content, feature enhancements, and some of the most-requested improvements from our community. We’re aiming for a June launch, and the launch of Sigil will coincide with the announcement of a major DLC expansion that we can’t wait to share with you! Stay tuned for more details as we continue to shape the world of Plamen! Newcomers to Alaloth can find all the help they need in the massive official wiki we're actively updating, as previously announced: from class guides to lore and mechanics, it's all on Fandom at this link.

Last but not least, Alaloth is now 30% off to celebrate this new release, don't miss the chance to join us in this journey! Check the latest changelog and stay legendary!

CHANGELOG

Added

New region available in the southern part of the map: “The Iron Shoals”.

New boss fight: with Captain Vexx and Queen Molt.

New locations: Driftcove, Tidegnash, Seathread.

New items: Ironshoal Cutter (craftable), Pirate's Spear, Husksplitter, The Corsair's Crown, Smuggler's Wick, Grog, Driftcove Rhum, Stormskin Raiment (craftable), Compass

New quests added

Added a new achievement: Guybrush Threepwood

Loc tweaks

Changed

Equipped gear bonuses to world map speed on specific terrains will now be applied without requiring an equipped mount.

Iterated stats and values for a great number of mobs.

Fixed

Fixed visual issues with skills for “Vorund” and “Martum Fanatic” enemies.

Fixed camera jittering when using screen aspect ratios wide enough to contain the whole scene.

