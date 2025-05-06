Greetings, children of the niiiiiight!

Andrea Reyes here! Your midnight anchor on V-Diffusion, where every headline drips with hemoglobin! And do I have fang-tastic news for all you sleek-screened disciples clutching shiny apples…

Blood Bar Tycoon is strutting onto macOS right now!

Our tireless dev-minions have wrapped the code in velvet and silver thread so it purrs on your Mac. Whether you’re rocking Apple Silicon or an older Intel machine, make sure you’ve got at least 16 GB of RAM (anything less and the night gets cranky). Update, download, and let the after-dark empire expand!

Thanks to your bug reports, love letters, and occasional howls of frustration, the game is now as stable as a coffin nailed shut. That frees us to pour our dark energy into fresh content and succulent quality-of-life tweaks! So keep those ideas flowing!

Hit a snag?

Use the in-game bug-report tool

Swoop into our Discord lair

Or drop a line to hello@clevertrickster.com

We read every squeal, roar, and politely-punctuated email, and weave your best ideas straight into the bar.

If our Mac magic makes your undead heart flutter, please stake a positive Steam review! It feeds the algorithm beast and keeps our fledgling studio soaring.

Have a gloriously gory evening, and remember: bright screens make the perfect midnight snack.

Bloody kisses,

Andrea Reyes

(Clever Trickster Team)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2776780/Blood_Bar_Tycoon/

Mac and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Blood Bar Tycpon is not affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by Apple In