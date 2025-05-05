 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18346356 Edited 5 May 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!

  • Fixed an issue with the Wendy Carpenter achievement. If you have a saved game in which the condition has already been met, you should get the achievement immediately when you load the save.

  • People who went to war no longer ask for a raise. Uncle Sam takes care of them.

  • Fixed a few issues that could cause characters to appear with negative levels.

  • Fixed a bug that caused your starting movie to lose story elements and actors in the ‘No intro’ mode.

  • More optimization.

Changed files in this update

