5 May 2025 Build 18346321 Edited 5 May 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

-Added 7 new achievements.

-Added new buttons:
-"Voltmeter": Has 9 charges. Used as a number equal to the number of its charge
-"Approximation": Rounds a number to the nearest ten

-Added 4 new background soundtracks. You can change them in the options menu

-The crazy calculator now has new button skins in the store.
-The English version of the game specifies the direction of rounding for the square root.
-The line with button names in the boss round is now enclosed in quotes.
-The "Warp" button no longer adds an extra button.
-The "Battery" button no longer charges glass buttons.
-Fixed a bug where using the "Battery" button disabled the boss's restriction on buttons.
-The achievement "Division by Zero" has been moved to hidden achievements.
-Background ambience volume changes with music sound volume

