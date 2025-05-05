Changes:
-Added 7 new achievements.
-Added new buttons:
-"Voltmeter": Has 9 charges. Used as a number equal to the number of its charge
-"Approximation": Rounds a number to the nearest ten
-Added 4 new background soundtracks. You can change them in the options menu
-The crazy calculator now has new button skins in the store.
-The English version of the game specifies the direction of rounding for the square root.
-The line with button names in the boss round is now enclosed in quotes.
-The "Warp" button no longer adds an extra button.
-The "Battery" button no longer charges glass buttons.
-Fixed a bug where using the "Battery" button disabled the boss's restriction on buttons.
-The achievement "Division by Zero" has been moved to hidden achievements.
-Background ambience volume changes with music sound volume
Changed files in this update