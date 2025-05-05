 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18346198
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.2.2 Released

You can now flip pages using either the A or B button
Removed stick input from tutorial page navigation
Added credits roll

Windows Linux Depot 2751821
macOS Depot 2751822
