🧼 Faster corpse cleanup

➡️ Zombie bodies now vanish quicker. No more undead pile-ups cluttering the battlefield.

🪓 Saw trap payout fixed

➡️ Saw traps only give dollars for the zombies they actually kill. No more freeloading from nearby corpses.

🏃‍♂️ More sprinters in the mix

➡️ Hope you’ve been practicing your aim — or your cardio.