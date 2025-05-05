 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18346087 Edited 5 May 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes/Additions:

  • Added tutorial

  • Water from faucets, wells etc. now draws from the source type and quality

  • Fluids in general now have rot, dirtiness, age, etc.

  • Firearms can have multiple ammo types; Viper can now fire .38 special rounds

  • Add a bunch of stat perks (lockpicking, repair, medical etc.)

  • Change dedicated server logs to be clearer for hosts

  • Fluid containers are labelable by default

  • You can now sit on the back of ATVs

  • Clothes now take damage and are repairable & can be used as fuel

  • Zombies now look at you

  • Add schematics table workbench (unlocks schematics, recipes at a lower stat requirement)

  • Gas tanks now leak when damaged

  • New icons and visuals for car part items

  • Add tooltips to vehicle part UI

  • Music now synchronizes in multiplayer

  • Character creation flexes are now organized into categories

  • Reduce vehicle damage from running into zombies/corpses; reduce outgoing vehicle damage

  • New music

  • Sponges can now clean blood

  • Light switches visually reflect if they're on or not

  • Better crafting tooltips

  • Add combat shovel

  • Add some new clothing e.g. skinny jeans

  • TVs now have a dialog to select video files instead of just typing in the filename

  • New UI sounds

  • Candles now have an icon indicator

  • Admin menu teleport dialog is now alphabetized and searchable

  • Add a loading screen before the player is spawned in from character creation/selection

  • Cars now have alternators that charge the battery if not broken

  • Add on-person crafting menu for quick crafting

  • Add the ability to sit on all couches

  • Cord piles now give torn wires

  • New loading screens

  • Add glowsticks

  • Some new skin tones

  • Recipes sort to the top of crafting UIs if they are craftable

  • Crafting progresses regardless of if you're present at a workbench

  • Inventory searching queries tool types as well (searching 'hammer' will have Bone Mallet in the results)

  • You can now sit in wheelchairs

  • Items in pinned recipes now have a special icon in inventories

  • Utility item and clothing slots now have tooltips & better performance

  • New vehicle UI icons

Fixes:

  • Fix lag when hosting a server for friends to join

  • Better fog performance

  • Performance fixes in general

  • Fix some switches not having sounds

  • Fix cooked meat soup not having a stat boost

  • Fix workbenches smelling too good

  • Fix main menu music abruptly stopping

  • Fix some vehicles having a car door sound when sitting down (e.g. ATV, school bus)

  • Fix glowing pool props

  • Fix standard difficulty not being visually selected by default

  • Fix zombies and animals following you into water

  • Fix default mannequin at character creation being pure white on dedicated servers

  • Fix car engine not syncing

  • Fix corn being thrown at mach speed

  • Fix weather overrides in admin menu not syncing if set by an admin on a dedicated server

  • Fix fallen trees not always syncing properly

  • Fix character creation pawns lingering after being spawned on servers

