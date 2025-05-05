Changes/Additions:
-
Added tutorial
-
Water from faucets, wells etc. now draws from the source type and quality
-
Fluids in general now have rot, dirtiness, age, etc.
-
Firearms can have multiple ammo types; Viper can now fire .38 special rounds
-
Add a bunch of stat perks (lockpicking, repair, medical etc.)
-
Change dedicated server logs to be clearer for hosts
-
Fluid containers are labelable by default
-
You can now sit on the back of ATVs
-
Clothes now take damage and are repairable & can be used as fuel
-
Zombies now look at you
-
Add schematics table workbench (unlocks schematics, recipes at a lower stat requirement)
-
Gas tanks now leak when damaged
-
New icons and visuals for car part items
-
Add tooltips to vehicle part UI
-
Music now synchronizes in multiplayer
-
Character creation flexes are now organized into categories
-
Reduce vehicle damage from running into zombies/corpses; reduce outgoing vehicle damage
-
New music
-
Sponges can now clean blood
-
Light switches visually reflect if they're on or not
-
Better crafting tooltips
-
Add combat shovel
-
Add some new clothing e.g. skinny jeans
-
TVs now have a dialog to select video files instead of just typing in the filename
-
New UI sounds
-
Candles now have an icon indicator
-
Admin menu teleport dialog is now alphabetized and searchable
-
Add a loading screen before the player is spawned in from character creation/selection
-
Cars now have alternators that charge the battery if not broken
-
Add on-person crafting menu for quick crafting
-
Add the ability to sit on all couches
-
Cord piles now give torn wires
-
New loading screens
-
Add glowsticks
-
Some new skin tones
-
Recipes sort to the top of crafting UIs if they are craftable
-
Crafting progresses regardless of if you're present at a workbench
-
Inventory searching queries tool types as well (searching 'hammer' will have Bone Mallet in the results)
-
You can now sit in wheelchairs
-
Items in pinned recipes now have a special icon in inventories
-
Utility item and clothing slots now have tooltips & better performance
-
New vehicle UI icons
Fixes:
-
Fix lag when hosting a server for friends to join
-
Better fog performance
-
Performance fixes in general
-
Fix some switches not having sounds
-
Fix cooked meat soup not having a stat boost
-
Fix workbenches smelling too good
-
Fix main menu music abruptly stopping
-
Fix some vehicles having a car door sound when sitting down (e.g. ATV, school bus)
-
Fix glowing pool props
-
Fix standard difficulty not being visually selected by default
-
Fix zombies and animals following you into water
-
Fix default mannequin at character creation being pure white on dedicated servers
-
Fix car engine not syncing
-
Fix corn being thrown at mach speed
-
Fix weather overrides in admin menu not syncing if set by an admin on a dedicated server
-
Fix fallen trees not always syncing properly
-
Fix character creation pawns lingering after being spawned on servers
