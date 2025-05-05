Changes/Additions:

Added tutorial

Water from faucets, wells etc. now draws from the source type and quality

Fluids in general now have rot, dirtiness, age, etc.

Firearms can have multiple ammo types; Viper can now fire .38 special rounds

Add a bunch of stat perks (lockpicking, repair, medical etc.)

Change dedicated server logs to be clearer for hosts

Fluid containers are labelable by default

You can now sit on the back of ATVs

Clothes now take damage and are repairable & can be used as fuel

Zombies now look at you

Add schematics table workbench (unlocks schematics, recipes at a lower stat requirement)

Gas tanks now leak when damaged

New icons and visuals for car part items

Add tooltips to vehicle part UI

Music now synchronizes in multiplayer

Character creation flexes are now organized into categories

Reduce vehicle damage from running into zombies/corpses; reduce outgoing vehicle damage

New music

Sponges can now clean blood

Light switches visually reflect if they're on or not

Better crafting tooltips

Add combat shovel

Add some new clothing e.g. skinny jeans

TVs now have a dialog to select video files instead of just typing in the filename

New UI sounds

Candles now have an icon indicator

Admin menu teleport dialog is now alphabetized and searchable

Add a loading screen before the player is spawned in from character creation/selection

Cars now have alternators that charge the battery if not broken

Add on-person crafting menu for quick crafting

Add the ability to sit on all couches

Cord piles now give torn wires

New loading screens

Add glowsticks

Some new skin tones

Recipes sort to the top of crafting UIs if they are craftable

Crafting progresses regardless of if you're present at a workbench

Inventory searching queries tool types as well (searching 'hammer' will have Bone Mallet in the results)

You can now sit in wheelchairs

Items in pinned recipes now have a special icon in inventories

Utility item and clothing slots now have tooltips & better performance