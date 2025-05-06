**Sharpen your wits and wield your blade.

We’re excited to announce that we’re teaming up with Be My Horde to bring you two thrilling roguelike adventures in one package!**

Take on a horde of flesh hungry beasts as you avenge your homeland, or resurrect your fallen enemies to create your own horde.

The Hordes of Hunger x Be My Horde bundle includes:

Hordes of Hunger, a roguelite arena-slasher where you'll fight for survival against ever-intensifying waves of monsters. Create your loadout from a range of weapons and special attacks, then gain new abilities in each run to fine-tune your build. Complete quests and rescue others from the onslaught to gain resources and uncover the mysterious origins of the evil you face.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2157710/Hordes_of_Hunger/

Be My Horde, a top-down 2D survival roguelite. Become a formidable necromancess, and make your enemies a resource! Resurrect each fallen foe, create massive hordes of the undead, and use the harvested souls to enhance your skills, growing more powerful with each death.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2499520/Be_My_Horde/

If you already own Hordes of Hunger or Be My Horde, you’ll still be able to take advantage of the bundle. Instead of buying the full bundle, however, you’ll be given the option to complete the set and receive a 10% bundle discount on the other games, which will stack with any other discounts that are available on either game at the time.

