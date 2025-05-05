Based on player feedback, we have made a number of important changes that make The Gods of the Red Planet more convenient and enjoyable to play.
New Save & Load System Added
Players can now manually save their progress during gameplay.
Three save slots are available and can be overwritten as needed.
In addition to the three manual save slots, an Autosave slot is also available for loading.
The "Continue" button on the main menu now loads the most recent save (including Autosave)
This new save system gives players greater control over their playthrough and replays, making it easier and more convenient to unlock all endings and uncover the secrets of the Red Planet.
Since this update interacts with old save files, some data may be displayed as N/A. This does not affect the saves themselves and as you replay the game, this problem will fix itself.
Chat Message Timing Adjusted.
The formula for chat message appearance speed has been improved — it now takes into account the length of the previous message, giving players more time to read.
This makes following the dialogue and story easier and more comfortable.
Windowed Mode Improved.
Fixed an issue where players couldn't resize the window in windowed mode.
Fixed a bug that caused the game resolution to drop when returning to fullscreen mode.
Minor bugs and typos fixed.
